HP High Court imposes Rs 20K costs on teacher for concealing facts

Shimla, June 26

The HP High Court has imposed Rs 20,000 as costs on a government schoolteacher for concealing material facts in her petition. Justice Ajay Mohan Goel passed the order on a petition filed by a teacher challenging her transfer order from Government Primary School, Sansarpur Terrace (Dadasiba, Kangra) to Government Primary School, Kasba Kotla (Dadasiba), on the ground that she had been transferred on a recommendation note without permitting her to complete her normal tenure.

However, the counsel for the government placed on record the record that the petitioner from 1994 to 2023 had served within a radius of 5 km to 8 km. Besides, the place to where the petitioner had been transferred was just 12 km from her present place of posting. Incidentally, the petitioner had concealed this fact from the court in the petition.

While dismissing the petition, Justice Goel observed that “indulgence in the cases of transfer is shown when the court is indeed satisfied that the transfer order has been passed neither on account of any administrative exigency nor in public interest but is the result of the colourable exercise of power or mala fide. In a transfer case, what is expected by the court is that the litigant should at least spell out his incumbency and thereafter leave it upon the wisdom of the court whether or not to interfere with the order.”

Justice Goel observed that “herein, the material fact that the petitioner had served for the past about 30 years within a radius of 5 km to 8 km was concealed from the court. It had also been concealed that the station to which the petitioner was transferred is just at a distance of 12 km from her present place of posting. It was due to this concealment that this court had passed an interim stay order in her favour on October 30, 2023.”

