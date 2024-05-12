HP Kisan Sabha holds meeting to discuss Luhri project agreement

Ashish Negi
Rampur, May 11
The meeting of Himachal Kisan Sabha project-affected committee, Nirath, was held in Bhadrash today. At the meeting, the agreement signed between the Kisan Sabha administration and Satluj Hydropower Corporation was discussed and plans were made for the future.
Himachal Kisan Sabha state secretary Rakesh Singha, Kisan Sabha project committee chairman Krishna Rana, secretary Devki Nand and Dr Omkar Shad were present at the meeting. The agreement reached on the Luhri project on May 9 would benefit the farmers of 16 panchayats affected by the project, said a Kisan Sabha representative, adding that it represented a victory for the Kisan Sabha, as due to this the government, administration and Satluj Hydropower Corporation have backed down.
He added that to implement this agreement, they have to strengthen the organisation of Kisan Sabha and organise farmers by holding meetings in every village.
He said if the agreement is not implemented, then in the coming time the movement would be fought with more strength. For this, meetings would be held in every village.
Hardyal Kapoor, Prem, Manorma Chauhan, OP Chauhan, Kapil, Kaku Kashyap, Ved Prakash, Sapna, Shiksha, Mamta, Yashpal, Ram Singh, Shobha Ram, Kamlesh, Lakshmi and others were also present at the meeting.
