HP-Mumbai Ranji match shifted from Dharamsala to Bilaspur

The Himachal Pradesh-Mumbai Ranji Trophy match scheduled from October 18 has been shifted from the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala to the Luhnu Cricket Ground in Bilaspur, giving the rain-affected outfield at the picturesque hill venue additional time for restoration.

The decision follows prolonged rainfall during August and September, which resulted in excessive moisture in the ground and affected grass across several sections of the outfield. The HPCA has since undertaken restoration work, including repairing affected grass patches and other essential maintenance to bring the surface back to match-ready condition.

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HPCA honorary secretary Manuj Sharma said the October 18 match between Himachal Pradesh and Mumbai had been shifted to Bilaspur so that the Dharamsala outfield could be fully prepared for the next scheduled Ranji fixture on November 2.

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The Dharamsala stadium is one of India’s most scenic international cricket venues, located at an altitude of around 1,457 metres against the backdrop of the Dhauladhar range. Inaugurated in 2003, the stadium has a seating capacity of around 21,200 and hosted its first Test match in 2017 when India played with Australia. It has also hosted ODIs and IPL matches and is home to Himachal Pradesh cricket.

However, the venue’s outfield has faced challenges from prolonged rainfall in recent months. A proposed multi-day fixture between India A and Australia A women’s teams had earlier been shifted from Dharamsala to Mohali after concerns over the playing surface. The HPCA subsequently stepped-up efforts to strengthen and restore the outfield.

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Dharamsala is now scheduled to host Himachal Pradesh’s Ranji Trophy match against Rajasthan from November 2. The additional time is expected to allow the HPCA to complete restoration work and ensure the outfield is ready for first-class cricket.

Himachal Pradesh will begin its Ranji campaign against Haryana in Rohtak on October 11. The team will then face Mumbai in Bilaspur on October 18, followed by a match against Chandigarh. The Rajasthan fixture on November 2 is expected to mark the return of Ranji Trophy cricket to Dharamsala, provided the outfield is restored in time.

The shift also avoids putting the Dharamsala surface under match pressure while restoration work is still underway.