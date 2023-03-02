Himachal Pradesh public service panel under Malpractices Act

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 1

The state government decided to bring the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) within the ambit of the Himachal Pradesh Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board or other Specified Examinations Act, 1984, at a Cabinet meeting here today. The decision has been taken to avert any malpractices and ensure fair and transparent selection of candidates on merit.

Other decisions 90,362 needy persons brought under Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojna

Nod to fill 10 Civil Judge posts through direct recruitment

Cabinet sub-panel to decide matters related to tree felling

The decision comes after the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission in Hamirpur was recently dissolved over alleged irregularities. “The step has been taken to check the rampant paper leaks and rein in the exam paper mafias that have been active in the state,” said a source. “The government wants to make the selection process absolutely transparent, so the need was felt to bring the Public Service Commission under the 1984 Act,” the source said.

The other major decision by the Cabinet was to bring 90,362 MGNREGA workers, ekal naris and persons with more than 40 per cent disability, registered street vendors and children living in the orphanages under the ambit of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojna. “It’s a big decision for the deprived categories. The government has offered them a huge relief by bringing them under the scheme,” said the source.

The Cabinet also decided to merge Himachal Pradesh Agro Industries Corporation Limited with Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Produce and Marketing Corporation (HPMC). In another decision, the Cabinet decided to restructure the financial assistance extended to Himachal Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (HPPTCL) under Himachal Pradesh Clean Energy Transmission Investment Programme. It will help HPPTCL in improving its financial status and will assist in easy execution of existing and upcoming projects by availing financial assistance from domestic financial institutions.

