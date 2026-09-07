HP rain losses cross Rs 1,423 crore; 283 dead as rain to continue till September 13

The monsoon has caused widespread damage across Himachal Pradesh, with the estimated losses from torrential rain and related incidents reaching Rs 1,423.08 crore since the onset of the season.

According to the Department of Revenue, the Public Works Department (PWD) has suffered the maximum damage, estimated at Rs 1,131.2 crore. The Jal Shakti Vibhag has reported losses of Rs 258.61 crore, while the Power Department has suffered damage worth Rs 5.3 crore.

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The monsoon has also claimed 283 lives across the state. Of these, 169 deaths were reported in road accidents, while 114 were caused by natural disasters, including flash floods and landslides.

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Around 123 houses have been completely damaged during the season.

The latest State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) data shows that 59 roads remain blocked across the state. Mandi has the highest number of blocked roads at 29, followed by Kullu with 11 and Kangra with seven. Sirmaur has five blocked roads, Una three, Shimla two, and Solan and Lahaul and Spiti one each.

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Essential services have also been affected, with four transformers and three drinking water supply schemes remaining disrupted. Two transformers are affected in Shimla and Kullu, while two drinking water schemes are disrupted in Shimla and one in Chamba.

There is little immediate respite from the weather, with light to moderate rain likely to continue at isolated places across the state till September 13.

The minimum temperature is expected to remain near normal over the next few days, while maximum temperatures may rise by 2°C to 3°C.

Light to moderate rain occurred at isolated places during the past 24 hours, while most parts of the state remained dry.

Una recorded the highest maximum temperature at 34.2°C, while Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 9.6°C.

The maximum temperature was 34°C in Bilaspur, 32.6°C in Bhuntar, 32.2°C in Mandi, 31.7°C in Kangra, 31.4°C in Sundernagar, 29.2°C in Solan and Chamba, 29°C in Dharamshala, 27°C in Nahan, 26°C in Manali, 23.2°C in Shimla and 22°C in Kalpa.