HP State Cooperative Bank relaunches ‘Himpesa’ mobile app with upgraded features

The Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank (HPSCB) on Tuesday relaunched its official mobile application, ‘Himpesa’, with a new interface, enhanced security standards and modern features on the Google Play Store for Android users.

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Providing the information, Vinay Singh, Managing Director of the bank, said the app’s services were temporarily unavailable due to the migration of the bank’s entire core banking operations.

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He said that following the migration to the globally recognised Finacle Core Banking platform, the bank has relaunched its official mobile app with major technological upgrades.

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He said the app is now available on the Google Play Store for Android users. The Himpesa mobile app for Apple users will be available on the App Store soon.

He added that the bank remains fully committed to delivering superior, secure and swift services to its valued customers.