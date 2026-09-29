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Home / Himachal Pradesh / HP state cooperative bank’s business grows to Rs 29,315 crore in 2025-26

HP state cooperative bank’s business grows to Rs 29,315 crore in 2025-26

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:02 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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The total business of Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank grew to Rs 29,315 crore during 2025-26, comprising deposits of Rs 17,448 crore and loans and advances of Rs 11,868 crore.
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The total business of Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank grew to Rs 29,315 crore during 2025-26, comprising deposits of Rs 17,448 crore and loans and advances of Rs 11,868 crore. Chairman Devender Shyam, while addressing the 61st annual general meeting (AGM) of the bank in Shimla on Monday, said that the bank had also reported an improvement in asset quality, with its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declining to 2.86 per cent and the net NPAs to 0.86 per cent. Under its one-time settlement (OTS) scheme, the bank recovered Rs 17.78 crore from 213 customers during the financial year.

The AGM was attended by 107 representatives of cooperative societies, besides members of the bank’s Board of Directors and Managing Director Vinay Singh (IAS).

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Shyam said that the financial performance reflected the efforts of the cooperative societies, board members, officers and employees. He added that the bank had successfully migrated its core banking system to Finacle 10.2.25 and launched an upgraded version of its mobile phone banking application, HimPesa, to provide customers with more secure digital banking services.

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Shyam highlighted the bank’s flagship schemes, including ‘Sapnon Ka Sanchay’ and ‘Sashakt Mahila Rin Yojana’, and urged the cooperative representatives to take these schemes to rural and remote areas.

The Managing Director said that the bank was working to open outlets in areas that still lacked adequate banking services. He added that the computerisation of primary cooperative societies was also being undertaken to improve transparency and efficiency.

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He said that the bank was conducting financial literacy camps and deploying mobile ATM vans in different districts to provide cash withdrawal facilities in rural and remote areas. The camps also focused on creating awareness about cyber fraud and ways to prevent it.

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