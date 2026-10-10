HP to train youth as disaster response volunteers: Deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Friday launched the computerised Inventory Management System and official website of the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Response Force (HP SDRF) at its headquarters in Palkwah village of Haroli subdivision. He was speaking at the force’s first annual meeting, attended by Commandant General Home Guards, Civil Defence and SDRF Satwant Atwal Trivedi, Senior Superintendent of Police, SDRF, Arijit Sen, officers and personnel.

Agnihotri stressed the need to train the state’s youth in disaster relief operations to assist SDRF personnel and administrative officers during emergencies. He said the police department should develop a framework enabling trained disaster response volunteers to use their certificates on lines similar to those awarded to NCC cadets and NSS volunteers.

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The state government, he said, was committed to developing infrastructure for SDRF personnel. The force has been allotted the vacant Skill Development Centre of the Industries Department at Palkwah for its office. Agnihotri said the proposal for an indoor stadium and playground for personnel would be taken up with the appropriate authorities soon.

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A documentary showcasing the SDRF’s role during the recent Manimahesh Yatra, along with rescue techniques and equipment, was screened. Personnel and volunteers who participated in rescue operations across the state were honoured, while mock drills demonstrated emergency response techniques.