HP to witness snow and rain from April 17 onwards: yellow warning issued

After witnessing dry weather conditions over the past few days, Himachal Pradesh is set to witness another spell of snowfall and rain from April 17 onwards, as the State’s Meteorological Department has issued yellow weather warnings for various districts of the state for April 17 and 18.

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As per the department, a fresh feeble Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from April 15, leading to snowfall and rain across the state from April 17 till April 20. However, the weather is expected to remain dry across the state on April 15 and 16.

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Also, during this period, minimum and maximum temperatures are very likely to rise by 2°C to 4°C.

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Meanwhile, the weather was mostly dry across the state during the last 24 hours. However, minimum and maximum temperatures across the state were down by 2°C to 3°C. Minimum temperature in Shimla was 12.5°C, Dharamshala 8.6°C, Manali 5.9°C, Kangra 13.7°C, Mandi 13.2°C, Solan 10.5°C, Bilaspur 14°C, Tabo 3.1°C, Sundernagar 11.9°C, Nahan 12.9°C, Bhuntar 9.9°C, Kalpa 4.4°C and Paonta Sahib 18°C.

With 34.2°C maximum temperature, Una was the hottest place in the state while Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest as it recorded 0.4°C minimum temperature.