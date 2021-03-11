HP University teachers continue protest

HP University Teachers’ Association and HP University Teachers Welfare Association executive members decided to continue their protest jointly to highlight their long-standing demand pertaining to the implementation of new scales as the state government is not considering it seriously. The HP University teachers staged a protest on May 30 in front of the VC office without disturbing classes in the larger interest of students. About 80 teachers participated in the dharna.

Sports day: Durrant House champion

Durrant House won the overall trophy in the annual senior section sports day at Auckland House School, Shimla, on Monday. Shaurya Chauhan was declared the best athlete while Siddharth Kashyap was adjudged the best gymnast. Brig RK Sharma, SM, HQ ARTRAC, Shimla, was the chief guest on the occasion. Principal Michael A John thanked the chief guest for gracing the occasion and teachers and other staff for organising the sports meet.

Framework for disease prediction

Aryan Chugh and Achyut Tiwari, students of B Tech (third year), and their mentor Aman Sharma, Faculty in the Department of CSE at Jaypee University of Information Technology, have proposed a framework for the prediction of cardiovascular diseases, which achieved an accuracy of 92.34 per cent. The study consists of a framework with a stacked ensemble classifier using several machine learning algorithms. A paper has been published which is titled "Ensemble framework for cardiovascular disease prediction" in the journal "Computers in Biology and Medicine" of Elsevier.

Short-term course on maths

A short-term course on ‘Recent developments in numerical methods for partial differential equations’ has been started at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Hamirpur on Monday. The course is initiated by the Department of Mathematics and Scientific Computing of NIT. As many as 73 participants, including faculty members, research scholars and students, were registered for this course. Thirteen experts from technical institutes, including IITs, NITs and central universities, will deliver lectures during this course.