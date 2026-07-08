HP University trains Spiti villagers in sustainable farming solutions

Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, recently organised a six-day training-cum-workshop programme on biofertiliser and vermicompost production at Komic village in Spiti Valley of Lahaul-Spiti district — one of the world’s highest inhabited villages.

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The programme was conducted under a research project funded by the Tribal Development Board, Government of Himachal Pradesh, with an aim to promote sustainable agriculture and livelihood opportunities in tribal regions through innovative biotechnology.

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The workshop was led by Neelam Kumari, Assistant Professor at HPU’s Department of Biosciences and Principal Investigator of a project titled “Production of biofertilisers and vermicompost from psychrophilic microbes and earthworms through management of biowaste for sustainable livelihood in tribal regions of Himachal Pradesh”. Ravi Kant, Assistant Professor at the Department of Biotechnology, served as Co-Principal Investigator.

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Kumari said the project focused on developing cold-tolerant microbial biofertilisers and earthworm-based vermicomposting technologies suited to the harsh climatic conditions of high-altitude areas such as Spiti.

She said conventional microbial formulations often failed in sub-zero temperatures, making locally adapted biological solutions essential for sustainable farming.

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The training attracted local farmers, members of women’s self-help group, rural youngsters and representatives of agricultural extension agencies.

The participants received practical training in biodegradable waste management, vermicompost pit preparation, inoculation of cold-adapted microbial cultures, production of biofertilisers for high-altitude farming, maintenance of compost units during extreme winters, and techniques to improve soil health and organic crop production.

Experts guided the participants on establishing vermicomposting units in their villages, and highlighted the role of psychrophilic microorganisms isolated from Himalayan ecosystems in ensuring year-round composting under freezing conditions.

The technology is expected to support organic farming, sustainable waste management and climate-resilient agriculture while reducing dependence on chemical fertilisers.