HP varsity marks day with panel talk on women in science, tech

The Department of Mathematics and Statistics at Himachal Pradesh University celebrated International Women’s Day with a panel discussion on “The Role of Women in STEM: Challenges and Prospects.”

The event brought together academicians and dignitaries to explore the challenges and opportunities for women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). The chief guest was Prof Mamta Mokta, Dean of Student Welfare at HP University and Prof Meenakshi F Paul, principal of the Department of Evening Studies, HP University, was as the guest of honour.

The programme began with the pinning of badges and a lamp-lighting ceremony, followed by the felicitation of guests. Dr Shalini Gupta, chairperson of the Department, delivered the welcome address, setting the tone for the discussion.

Addressing the gathering, Prof Mamta Mokta shared examples of women excelling in various fields and clarified that women’s empowerment is not about competing with one gender, but about supporting one another to achieve new heights.

Prof Meenakshi F Paul acknowledged the significant changes in women’s empowerment over time, highlighting the progress made.

The panel discussion, moderated by Dr Mehak Mahajan, featured distinguished speakers. Prof Sushma Sharma shared her leadership experiences and the courageous decisions she made while holding authoritative positions. Prof Shelly Arora, the second panellist, discussed the importance of balancing professional and personal life, drawing on her experience as a Raman Fellow in the USA. Dr Madhu Dadhwal also participated in the event.