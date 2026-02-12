DT
PT
AI Logo
Himachal Pradesh

HP varsity reconstitutes exam discipline committee

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:37 AM Feb 12, 2026 IST
HPU. File photo
Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has reconstituted the Examination Discipline Committee (EDC) by nominating new members. A notification regarding this was issued by the university here today.

As per the notification, former biotechnology professor Dr S S Kanwar has been nominated as a member of the committee. Retired controller of examinations (CoE) Dr Joginder Singh Negi and Ex-registrar and retired professor from the Department of Commerce Dr S S Narta have also been appointed as members.

The university has also appointed Dr L R Verma, retired professor from the Department of Public Administration and retired deputy registrar Waryam Singh Bains as the members of the committee. Bains had earlier been a member of the Executive Council (EC) on four occasions and has also been an elected member in the employees union. Also, he has been an elected member of the University Court twice.

