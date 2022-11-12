Himachal Pradesh votes today, keen fight between BJP, Congress

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 11

Himachal is poised for a keen contest between the ruling BJP and the Congress in the electoral fight for political supremacy in the hill state, which has never repeated a government since 1985. Polling in the state will be held tomorrow.

Record seizures in HP, Gujarat: EC Himachal: Rs 17.18 cr cash | Rs 17.5 cr liquor | Rs 1.2 cr drugs | Rs 41 lakh freebies Gujarat: Rs 66 lakh | Rs 3.86 cr liquor | Rs 94 lakh drugs | Rs 64.56 cr freebies Record five-fold increase in seizures in Himachal as compared to 2017 polls, the EC said Stakes high for saffron party Stakes high for BJP with HP being the home state of its chief JP Nadda & PM playing up the “emotional connect” with the state & its people

The Cong has put in its might to woo voters with promise of restoration of the old pension scheme & hopes to gain from anti-incumbency

The BJP has gone full blast into the campaign with the slogan of changing the “rivaz” of no party repeating its government, while highlighting the benefits of the double-engine government. The stakes are high for the BJP with Himachal being the home state of BJP chief JP Nadda and PM Narendra Modi playing up the “emotional connect” he shares with the hill state and its people.

The Congress, too, has put in all its might to woo the voters with the promise of the restoration of the old pension scheme and hopes to gain from anti-incumbency. With Rahul Gandhi staying away from the campaign on account of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the responsibility of spearheading the campaign was shouldered by Priyanka Gandhi, who addressed election rallies and tried to counter the PM’s “emotional connect” with Himachal by stating that she was a resident of the state as she owned a house here.

With AAP failing to make a major impact, it appears to be a direct contest between the BJP and the Congress. Though the BSP has fielded 53 candidates, its presence on the ground appears insignificant. The CPM has fielded 11 candidates, including its lone sitting MLA Rakesh Singha from Theog in Shimla.

Prominent leaders whose fate will be decided by the voters include CM Jai Ram Thakur and his 10 ministers, Assembly Speaker Vipin Parmar, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mukesh Agnihotri, chairman of the Congress campaign committee Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and senior Congress leaders such as Asha Kumari and Ram Lal Thakur.

Even though both the BJP and the Congress are claiming victory, both are keeping their fingers crossed with the silent voters keeping them guessing. The rebel factor could play a spoilsport for the BJP in some districts such as Kullu, Bilaspur and Mandi, but the party is hoping to make major gains in Sirmaur and Solan districts.

The Congress, on the other hand, is pinning its hopes on doing well in Shimla and Mandi, the home district of the CM, where it had failed to win even a single seat of the 10. However, it is Kangra district, with 15 seats, which could prove decisive in the formation of the next government.

In the 2017 Assembly poll, the BJP had won 44 seats, the Congress 21, the CPM one and Independents two. The voter turnout in the 2017 poll was 75.57 per cent. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8

