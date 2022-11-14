Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University prof gets Best Teacher Award

Palampur, November 13
Prof Janardan Singh, Head of Department of Organic Agriculture and Natural Farming, CSK Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University (HPAU), here, was recently conferred with the Best Teacher Award.
The former Deputy Director General (DDG) (Education) of the ICAR, Dr NS Rathore, presented him the award during the national conference on ‘Natural Farming for Sustainable Agriculture and National Prosperity’ held at Sardarkrushinagar Dantiwada Agricultural University (SDAU), Sardarkrushinagar, Gujarat.
Singh was awarded for his significant contribution to the field of teaching and research conducted in various national and international institutions during his service career of more than 30 years.
He also presented an invited lead paper on natural farming in the conference. He has bagged a number of national and international awards, besides professional visits to various countries.
