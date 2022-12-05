HPAU scholar bags young scientist award

Palampur, December 4
Dr Rakesh Kumar, working as assistant professor in the Department of Veterinary Pathology at the CSK HP Agriculture University, has been awarded the Prof S Ramachandran Memorial Young Scientist Award as the Best Molecular Oncologist-2022 during the International Veterinary Pathology Congress held at Hyderabad recently.
He has been awarded for his research work on the “Evaluation of anti-cancerous effect of Saussurea lappa (Kuth) against breast cancer in laboratory rat model”. Kuth is cultivated in Lahaul and Spiti and has shown to have anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidative and hepatoprotective effects.
