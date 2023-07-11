HPAU scholars train at foreign universities

Dharamsala, July 10
CSK HP Agriculture University (HPAU) has taken an initiative to provide opportunities for advanced trainings at reputed institutions in foreign countries for its students.
Vice-Chancellor HK Chaudhary said 13 postgraduate (PG) students had already participated in international training programmes on cutting-edge technologies in countries like Japan, the UK, the USA, Israel, Australia, Turkey and Taiwan. Eight PG students would be leaving for advanced training at France, the USA, Japan and the Philippines soon.
He said five faculty members had also received training at top international institutions while four teachers would be sent for such trainings this month. He said that several PhD scholars had gotten the opportunity to work with renowned scientists in their areas of specialisation such as advanced breeding, genomic techniques for characterising and enhancing disease resistance, etc.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Downpour, death, devastation in North
Toll 30 | PM takes stock of situation | 39 NDRF teams deploy...
Yamuna, Ghaggar swollen, Haryana's low-lying areas hit; 6 killed
10,000 acres of fields submerged in Karnal
4 flood-hit rescued in Kathua; Srinagar highway remains shut
Washed away by rain, 60-metre Chamba-Seri stretch being repa...