HPAU scholars train at foreign universities

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, July 10

CSK HP Agriculture University (HPAU) has taken an initiative to provide opportunities for advanced trainings at reputed institutions in foreign countries for its students.

Vice-Chancellor HK Chaudhary said 13 postgraduate (PG) students had already participated in international training programmes on cutting-edge technologies in countries like Japan, the UK, the USA, Israel, Australia, Turkey and Taiwan. Eight PG students would be leaving for advanced training at France, the USA, Japan and the Philippines soon.

He said five faculty members had also received training at top international institutions while four teachers would be sent for such trainings this month. He said that several PhD scholars had gotten the opportunity to work with renowned scientists in their areas of specialisation such as advanced breeding, genomic techniques for characterising and enhancing disease resistance, etc.