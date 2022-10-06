HPAU signs MoU with Hyderabad institute

Palampur, October 5
CSK HP Agriculture University (HPAU) and Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR), Hyderabad, have signed an MoU to promote scientific and academic interaction between the institutions.
The MoU was signed by the Vice-Chancellor of HPAU, HK Chaudhary, and IIMR Director C V Rathnavati. Chaudhary said that under this MoU, work on millet research like its breeding, including germplasm exchange, crop improvement, processing and value addition, would be expedited.
IIMR is a premier research institute of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).
