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Home / Himachal Pradesh / HPBOSE dual-exam system pushes Class X pass percentage to 89.54%

HPBOSE dual-exam system pushes Class X pass percentage to 89.54%

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Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:19 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education Chairman Dr Rajesh Sharma. File
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The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has recorded a combined Class X pass percentage of 89.54 per cent under its new dual-board examination system, with 4,930 students clearing the second examination conducted in July this year.

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Announcing the July 2026 Class X second examination results on Wednesday, HPBOSE Chairman Dr Rajesh Sharma said the system introduced this year had given students an opportunity to improve their performance without losing an academic year.

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The main and second examinations together recorded 91,060 candidates, of whom 81,110 were declared successful, taking the combined pass percentage to 89.54 per cent.

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The second examination was conducted in July for students seeking to improve their results, those placed in the compartment category, candidates improving marks in optional subjects and those appearing for additional subjects. Of the 8,181 candidates who appeared, 4,930 passed, recording a pass percentage of 60.27 per cent.

As many as 1,774 students have been placed in the compartment category, while 1,316 have been declared Essential Repeat.

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Dr Sharma said the primary objective of the dual-examination system was to provide students with a stress-free opportunity to improve their academic performance without having to wait for another academic year. He congratulated the successful candidates and urged those who could not clear the examination to identify their shortcomings and prepare better for the next opportunity.

The board has also digitised the result process to make examination-related services more transparent and accessible. Students can check their results online through the HPBOSE website, while digital copies of certificates have been made available through DigiLocker to facilitate admissions and other academic requirements.

Students dissatisfied with the evaluation of their answer sheets can apply online for re-evaluation or re-checking through their respective schools by September 9, 2026. The fee for re-evaluation has been fixed at Rs 1,000 per subject, while re-checking will cost Rs 800 per subject. The board clarified that applications will be accepted only online through the schools concerned. Applications submitted without the prescribed fee or directly through offline mode will not be entertained.

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