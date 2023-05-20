Himachal Pradesh board declares Class 12 result; government school students dominate top positions; pass percentage is 79.4

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 20

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education on Saturday declared Class 12 results.

Secretary of the board, Vishal Sharma, while addressing the press conference, said 79.4 per cent is the pass percentage in the result declared today, which is below the pass percentage of last year.

Girls dominated the top positions in the results.

The secretary said that the students of government schools have dominated the merit positions.

In Science stream, Ujaswani Upmanyu from Government Senior Secondary School Ghannari in Una district topped scored 98.6 per cent marks.

In Arts stream, Tarnija Sharma from DAV Senior Secondary School Una topped scoring 97.4 per cent marks.

In Commerce stream, Varinda Thakur from Government Senior Secondary School Sarahan in Sirmour district topped scoring 98.4 per cent marks.