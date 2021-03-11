HPBSE employees take out 'Tiranga Yatra' in Dharamsala

Dharamsala, August 12
The employees of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBSE) took out a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ here today. Students of various schools of Dharamsala, Kangra MP Kishan Kapoor, Kangra Deputy Commssioner Nipun Jindal and Chairman of the Education Board SK Soni participated in the yatra.
All participants carried national flags in their hands during the march that started from the board office and concluded at the Kachehri crossing. The district administration and the Smart City Dharamsala project have also scheduled such rallies in the next two days.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Praise, worry in Iran after Salman Rushdie attack; government quiet
It remains unclear why Rushdie’s attacker, identified by pol...
Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator with damaged liver, likely to lose an eye
According to Rushdie’s agent Andrew Wylie, nerves in his arm...
Rajiv Government decision to ban Salman Rushdie's book justified, was taken for law and order reasons: Natwar Singh
Natwar was Minister of State for External Affairs when Rushd...
Syed Abdul Mueed, son of Pak-based Hizb chief Syed Salahuddin, among four J-K employees dismissed from service
All the four employees were dismissed from service under Art...
African woman with recent travel history to Nigeria Delhi's 5th monkeypox case
Four persons, including two women, are admitted to the LNJP ...