HPBSE employees take out 'Tiranga Yatra' in Dharamsala

Dharamsala, August 12

The employees of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBSE) took out a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ here today. Students of various schools of Dharamsala, Kangra MP Kishan Kapoor, Kangra Deputy Commssioner Nipun Jindal and Chairman of the Education Board SK Soni participated in the yatra.

Children celebrate I-Day at DAV Centenary Public School, Mandi, on Friday.

All participants carried national flags in their hands during the march that started from the board office and concluded at the Kachehri crossing. The district administration and the Smart City Dharamsala project have also scheduled such rallies in the next two days.

