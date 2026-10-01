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Home / Himachal Pradesh / HPCA’s 43-year journey celebrated at Nadaun

HPCA’s 43-year journey celebrated at Nadaun

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Our Correspondent
Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:50 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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The HPCA celebrates its 43rd Foundation Day at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium at Nadaun.
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The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) celebrated its 43rd Foundation Day at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium at Nadaun in Hamirpur district on Tuesday. Former HPCA secretary and Executive Committee member Sumeet Sharma was the chief guest of the function. HPCA members, including district president Prem Thakur, district secretary Anil Bhatia, Ripan Singh, Dinesh Thakur, Anuj Gupta, Gaurav Soni and Pankaj Kapoor, along with coach Ankit Agarwal, curator Sanjay Thakur ‘Tinka’, former and present players, trainers, officials and other dignitaries associated with the association, attended the event.

Sumeet Sharma highlighted the efforts of former HPCA president Anurag Thakur in taking cricket in the state to new heights since the association’s inception. He said that the HPCA, established in 1984, witnessed significant growth after 2000 when Anurag Thakur took over its reins. He added that during Anurag’s tenure, the association gave cricket a distinct identity by establishing an international stadium in Dharamsala, as well as national-level stadiums at Luhnu in Bilaspur and Amtar in Nadaun. Besides, grounds were developed in Una and Shimla districts, where national-level competitions are held.

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He said that during Anurag’s tenure, the association’s core infrastructure expanded significantly, the pool of players grew and the support staff structure was strengthened to a high standard.

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The event also highlighted the achievements of cricketers from Himachal Pradesh and the cricket infrastructure developed in the state. District president Prem Thakur recalled Anurag’s participation as a player in the HPCA’s inaugural Ranji Trophy match in 1985.

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