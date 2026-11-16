HPCC may crack whip on dissenting leaders from Kullu

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) may take disciplinary action to rein in growing dissent within the party in Kullu district, where local leaders have threatened to quit their organisational posts over the delay in the induction of Kullu MLA Sunder Thakur into the state Cabinet.

“The HPCC has not received any report yet on the matter, but action will be taken if required,” said HPCC secretary Vinod Zinta.

The discontent stems from the delay in Thakur’s anticipated Cabinet induction despite repeated assurances by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu over the past year. The Kullu Block Congress Committee has passed a resolution threatening mass resignations from organisational positions if Thakur is not inducted into the Cabinet by December 11.

The District Congress Committee (DCC), Kullu, has also thrown its weight behind the block committee’s demand. At a meeting on Friday, the district unit endorsed the resolution and decided to take up the matter with senior party leaders.

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“We support the proposal passed by the block committee. The District Congress Committee will meet the state and central party leaders in this regard,” said DCC president Ses Ram Azad.

However, Azad clarified that the district committee had not decided to resign from its organisational posts.

The issue is also likely to figure at the Congress Legislature Party meeting scheduled ahead of the winter session. AICC Himachal in-charge Rajni Patil is also expected to attend the meeting.

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The developments in Kullu come at a time when the Congress is facing another internal dispute in Kinnaur, where Revenue Minister Jagat Negi and District Congress Committee president Nigam Bhandari are reportedly at odds, adding to the challenges facing the party leadership.