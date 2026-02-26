HPCC president condemns Centre’s action against Youth Congress workers

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Vinay Kumar today lambasted the Central Government over its action against the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers, who staged a shirtless protest during the AI summit in New Delhi and accused the Centre of completely banning freedom of expression.

Advertisement

While addressing a press conference here, he said, “It seems as if an undeclared emergency has been imposed in the country, where no one is free to speak against the government and no one is permitted to stage a peaceful protest.”

Advertisement

Kumar cited the Central Government being completely rattled by the Youth Congress’ peaceful protests in Delhi as the reason for the leaders being detained.

Advertisement

Calling the PM a dictator, Kumar said that he is making unsuccessful attempts to suppress the voice of the youth, but neither the nation nor the Youth Congress workers are afraid of the government.

He also criticised the Delhi Police over its action against the Youth Congress workers in Himachal Pradesh and said if the police illegally enter a state, detain and take away individuals without informing anyone, it is a direct violation of the state’s sovereignty.

Advertisement

“Himachal Pradesh is an important tourist destination, and such unethical actions could adversely affect the state’s tourism” he added.

He said that the Youth Congress’ protest in Delhi was against the PM’s anti-national policies. “By arresting the peacefully protesting workers, the Central Government has attempted to suppress their voices, which is a clear violation of their rights.”

He also accused the PM of taking the country back to slavery by giving in to the pressure from the United States and said that such a stance could not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He further accused the PM Modi-led Central Government of compromising the country’s interests and said that the India-US trade agreement is against the interest of the country.