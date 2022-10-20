HPCC secretary joins BJP

Kullu, October 19
HPCC secretary Aditya Vikram Singh resigned from his post and joined the BJP in presence of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur at Mandi today after the Congress gave ticket to Khimi Ram Sharma from the Banjar Assembly segment.
Khimi Ram, a former BJP minister, had joined the Congress. Aditya was the Congress candidate from Banjar in the 2017 elections.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rupee hits a fresh record low of 83.06 against US dollar
The dollar index, which gauges greenback’s strength against ...
‘Putin sent me 20 bottles of Vodka’: Italy-ex PM's remarks under scanner
Vodka imports from Russia are banned but Massrali said she w...