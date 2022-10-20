HPCC secretary joins BJP

Our Correspondent

Kullu, October 19

HPCC secretary Aditya Vikram Singh resigned from his post and joined the BJP in presence of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur at Mandi today after the Congress gave ticket to Khimi Ram Sharma from the Banjar Assembly segment.

Khimi Ram, a former BJP minister, had joined the Congress. Aditya was the Congress candidate from Banjar in the 2017 elections.