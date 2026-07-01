HPCC to launch organisation expansion drive today

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) will launch a statewide drive for organisational expansion on Thursday as part of its efforts to strengthen the party at the grassroots level ahead of the membership campaign. HPCC general secretary Vinod Zinta, while addressing mediapersons on Wednesday, claimed that around 8,000 to 10,000 active BJP workers had conveyed their willingness to join the Congress. He added that the party would formally induct BJP leaders and workers, who had become disillusioned with their leaders and had expressed faith in the Congress.

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Zinta said that the exercise to strengthen the organisation would be carried out in two phases. The first phase, from July 2 to 30, would focus on expanding the party organisation. In the second phase, the Congress would launch a membership drive in every district and block, extending it to the panchayat and booth levels. He added that the campaign would also focus on enrolling more young people into the party.

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