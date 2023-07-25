HPMC applies for licence to buy apple at fruit markets

Tribune News Service

Solan, July 24

The Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) today applied for a licence of a commission agent to purchase apple at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) at Solan and the terminal market at Parwanoo.

The development follows the state government’s decision to facilitate apple purchase at the per kg basis through the HPMC. Licensed commission agents were opposing the government’s decision and wanted apple to be purchased on the box basis, as per the earlier practice.

Dr Ravinder Sharma, Secretary, APMC, Solan, said that the HPMC had submitted an offline application for a licence of a commission agent to operate at the Solan and Parwanoo markets.

He said, “We will apply online tomorrow. We are required to submit a no dues certificate along with the application stating that we do not owe any amount to apple growers, as per the conditions for the grant of licence. We will have to deposit Rs 5 lakh with the APMC for the licence.”

The government has not yet waived the condition of depositing Rs 5 lakh for the HPMC. As many as 307 licensed agents are registered with the APMC in Solan district.

Apple was sold on the per kg basis at Solan and Parwanoo today. Apple was being traded since July 3 and the trade was gradually picking up at the two markets at Solan and Parwanoo and the check post at Chakki Ka Mor located on the Parwanoo-Solan National Highway-5.

As many as 57,413 boxes of apple were sold till this evening. The highest number of 33,641 boxes were sold at the Parwanoo market, followed by 22,812 boxes at the Solan market and 960 boxes at Chakki Ka Mor. The fruit in 10 kg and 24 kg was sold in boxes.

Meanwhile, the growers welcomed the sale of apple on the per kg basis, as boxes usually contained a few extra kilograms, causing them losses. Commission agents, however, said that the per kg system would fail to sustain due to limited infrastructure when apple sales peak.

