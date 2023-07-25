 HPMC applies for licence to buy apple at fruit markets : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • HPMC applies for licence to buy apple at fruit markets

HPMC applies for licence to buy apple at fruit markets

HPMC applies for licence to buy apple at fruit markets

Apple trade picks up pace at Solan mandi.



Tribune News Service

Solan, July 24

The Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) today applied for a licence of a commission agent to purchase apple at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) at Solan and the terminal market at Parwanoo.

The development follows the state government’s decision to facilitate apple purchase at the per kg basis through the HPMC. Licensed commission agents were opposing the government’s decision and wanted apple to be purchased on the box basis, as per the earlier practice.

Dr Ravinder Sharma, Secretary, APMC, Solan, said that the HPMC had submitted an offline application for a licence of a commission agent to operate at the Solan and Parwanoo markets.

He said, “We will apply online tomorrow. We are required to submit a no dues certificate along with the application stating that we do not owe any amount to apple growers, as per the conditions for the grant of licence. We will have to deposit Rs 5 lakh with the APMC for the licence.”

The government has not yet waived the condition of depositing Rs 5 lakh for the HPMC. As many as 307 licensed agents are registered with the APMC in Solan district.

Apple was sold on the per kg basis at Solan and Parwanoo today. Apple was being traded since July 3 and the trade was gradually picking up at the two markets at Solan and Parwanoo and the check post at Chakki Ka Mor located on the Parwanoo-Solan National Highway-5.

As many as 57,413 boxes of apple were sold till this evening. The highest number of 33,641 boxes were sold at the Parwanoo market, followed by 22,812 boxes at the Solan market and 960 boxes at Chakki Ka Mor. The fruit in 10 kg and 24 kg was sold in boxes.

Meanwhile, the growers welcomed the sale of apple on the per kg basis, as boxes usually contained a few extra kilograms, causing them losses. Commission agents, however, said that the per kg system would fail to sustain due to limited infrastructure when apple sales peak.

#Agriculture #Parwanoo #Solan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

2
Punjab

Woman IAF officer, who was attacked by mess worker in Punjab's Pathankot, dies

3
Diaspora

Indian student dies after being assaulted during carjacking in Canada

4
Punjab

Punjab governor calls special Assembly session 'patently illegal', fate of 4 Bills hangs in balance

5
Chandigarh

IAF officer killed during robbery bid cremated at Mohali

6
Delhi

AAP's Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for remainder of monsoon session

7
Nation

Anju’s Facebook friend in Pakistan says she will return to India on August 20, no plan to marry her

8
Nation

Maharashtra assistant commissioner of police shoots dead wife and nephew before killing self

9
Nation

Supreme Court stays Varanasi court order for ASI survey at Gyanvapi complex for 2 days

10
Nation

Rumour of fire in Lucknow-Chandigarh Sadbhawana Express creates panic; passengers cross bridge on foot

Don't Miss

View All
Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Tiny gadgets ‘linked’ to falling Haryana sex ratio
Haryana

Tiny gadgets 'linked' to falling Haryana sex ratio

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Purohit lauds PGI gurdwara’s service to the poor, vows aid
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

Heavy rain predicted in next 48 hours
Himachal

Heavy rain predicted in Himachal in next 48 hours

8 lakh died of cancer last year, cases rising
Nation

8 lakh died of cancer in India last year, cases rising

46% of rivers in country polluted
Nation

46% of rivers in India polluted

Top News

Parliament logjam on, Opposition presses for PM’s statement

Parliament logjam on, Opposition presses for PM’s statement

Fresh incidents of arson rock Manipur, cops identify 14 more in parading case

Fresh incidents of arson rock Manipur, cops identify 14 more in parading case

Women-led mob sets houses, school afire | Union Minister Ran...

Rain alert for region, HP must brace for flashfloods, landslips

Rain alert for region, HP must brace for flashfloods, landslips

Weatherman asks people to avoid travel to hill states

SC orders two-day stay on ASI survey at Gyanvapi complex

SC orders two-day stay on ASI survey at Gyanvapi complex

SC raps Delhi Government on RRTS project

SC raps Delhi Government on RRTS project

Pay Rs 415 cr in 2 months or ad budget will be attached, it ...


Cities

View All

Yamuna still above danger mark, movement of trains suspended

Yamuna still above danger mark, movement of trains suspended

Money laundering case: Apex court extends Satyendar’s interim bail by five weeks

Police issue 12,000 challans for traffic violations in Delhi

Ice cream vendor dead as speeding SUV hits cart in Noida

Six suspects of high-profile robbery held in Noida after gunfight with cops

Rise in water level leaves residents living near dhussi bundh worried

Rise in water level leaves residents living near dhussi bundh worried

Flood-hit villagers write to PM Modi, CM for relief

Residents outraged over Manipur violence

Once elected, leaders get into mining business, ruin us

Education Department teams visit flood-hit schools to assess damage