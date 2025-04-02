Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi today said that the Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) had earned a record profit of Rs 5 crore in 2024-25.

Negi, while addressing mediapersons after a meeting of the Board of Director of the corporation, said that the HPMC also produced record apple juice concentrate, over 2,000 metric tonnes, in the last financial year. He added that the HPMC was also planning to launch alcoholic beverages like schnapps, ciders, etc.

The approval for the long-term renting of controlled atmosphere (CA) stores and grading and packing lines of the HPMC at multiple locations was also given at the meeting. Secretary (Horticulture) C Paulrasu and HPMC Managing Director Sudesh Mokhta attended the meeting.

Advertisement

The HPMC will rent seven CA stores and 10 grading and packing lines on competitive rates through a tender process to ensure maximum utilisation of these assets.

The Board of Directors also launched the HPMC’s ready-to-drink apple juice in 250 ml, 500 ml and 1 litre packing. “The apple juice has no added sugar. This product is aimed at increasing the HPMC’s presence in the juice market,” said Negi.

Advertisement

The board was apprised that the HPMC had started online sale of apple juice concentrate and apple cider vinegar through Amazon. According to the HPMC, these products have received a good response from customers across the country. The HPMC is now planning to launch other products like jams, squash and pickles on other online platforms.

The Board of Directors also decided to develop its under-utilised properties and land in Mumbai, Chennai, New Delhi, Patlikuhl village (Kullu) and Rajgarh in the public-private partnership (PPP) mode. The board gave approval for conducting a feasibility study for the development of these properties through a government consultancy agency. “In Kolkata, we have 15 bighas lying unutilised for a long time. We will float tenders on the built, operate and transfer basis shortly. We are expecting around Rs 100 crore upfront money and around Rs 2 crore rent every year,” said Negi.

The Board of Directors was informed that 13 projects of CA stores and grading lines and fruit processing units had been completed successfully under the World Bank-funded HP Horticulture Development Project.

Other decisions

The HPMC will be the sole agency for apple procurement under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) The corporation will adopt the use of crates for apple procurement under the MIS to improve the quality of apple

The Board of Directors approved the signing of an agreement with Ms GeoTropy India for setting up a geothermal energy-based cold store at Tapri in Kinnaur district.