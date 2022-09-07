HPMC fixes apple storage rate in Himachal at Rs 2 per kg

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 6

The Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) has fixed the rate for storing apple at its four CA stores at Rs 2 per kg for a month. “We have invited demands from growers till September 12 for booking space in HPMC CA stores. If the demand exceeds our capacity, we will allot the space through a draw of lots,” said GM Hitesh Azad.

Given that the apple market is going through a slump for over two weeks now, many growers would look to store their apple. What may deter them is the storage rate announced by the HPMC, which is higher than the private stores.

Apple growers had raised this issue with the government a while back and they were assured that the HPMC would rationalise the rates. However, the HPMC has announced the same rates for the growers. For private firms that also book these CA stores, the rate has been fixed at Rs 2.11 per kg for a month. “We have analyzed our rates and found that it would not be possible to bring down the rates. We won’t be able to meet our expenses if we offer lower rates,” said Azad.

The growers, however, feel the HPMC CA stores would need to be competitive in terms of rates with the private players. “Why would growers store their apple in HPMC stores if a private player is offering lower rates? Besides, it would be far easier to sell the fruit from a CA store in Chandigarh than from, say, Rohru,” said Ashutosh Chauhan, vice-president of the Progressive Growers’ Association.

“Also, the HPMC charges for the entire chamber and not per box, while private CA stores charges per box. This, too, causes losses to the growers,” alleged Chauhan.

