HPMC launches glass bottle buyback scheme to boost recycling

In a significant step towards environmental conservation and sustainable waste management, the Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) has introduced a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the buyback and recycling of used and empty glass bottles.

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The initiative aims to encourage consumers, retailers and distributors to return empty HPMC glass bottles through a structured buyback mechanism. Besides promoting responsible waste disposal, the scheme offers financial incentives to all stakeholders involved in the collection process.

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Under the programme, consumers will receive Re 1 for every returned 200 ml bottle and Rs 2 for every 600 ml bottle deposited with authorised retailers.

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Retailers and distributors will also be eligible for incentives of up to four rupees per bottle, depending on the stage of collection.

As per the SOP, empty bottles will be collected through retailers, distributors and HPMC offices before being transported to the Corporation’s fruit processing plant at Jarol for segregation and recycling. A dedicated reverse logistics system has been established to ensure efficient collection and transportation of the returned bottles.

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HPMC has appealed to consumers, retailers and distributors to actively participate in the initiative and support efforts to keep the state clean and green. The Corporation believes the programme will significantly reduce glass waste, promote responsible recycling practices and create a sustainable, win-win model for all stakeholders.