DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / HPMC launches glass bottle buyback scheme to boost recycling

HPMC launches glass bottle buyback scheme to boost recycling

Consumers will receive Re 1 for every returned 200 ml bottle and Rs 2 for every 600 ml bottle deposited with authorised retailers

article_Author
Pratibha Chauhan
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 05:39 PM Jul 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representation. Image credits/iStock
Advertisement

In a significant step towards environmental conservation and sustainable waste management, the Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) has introduced a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the buyback and recycling of used and empty glass bottles.

Advertisement

The initiative aims to encourage consumers, retailers and distributors to return empty HPMC glass bottles through a structured buyback mechanism. Besides promoting responsible waste disposal, the scheme offers financial incentives to all stakeholders involved in the collection process.

Advertisement

Under the programme, consumers will receive Re 1 for every returned 200 ml bottle and Rs 2 for every 600 ml bottle deposited with authorised retailers.

Advertisement

Retailers and distributors will also be eligible for incentives of up to four rupees per bottle, depending on the stage of collection.

As per the SOP, empty bottles will be collected through retailers, distributors and HPMC offices before being transported to the Corporation’s fruit processing plant at Jarol for segregation and recycling. A dedicated reverse logistics system has been established to ensure efficient collection and transportation of the returned bottles.

Advertisement

HPMC has appealed to consumers, retailers and distributors to actively participate in the initiative and support efforts to keep the state clean and green. The Corporation believes the programme will significantly reduce glass waste, promote responsible recycling practices and create a sustainable, win-win model for all stakeholders.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts