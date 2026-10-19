HPMC set to launch apple cider in market shortly, schnapps in pipeline

The Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) is expanding its alcoholic beverage portfolio, with apple cider set to hit the market shortly. It also plans to manufacture apple schnapps, an alcoholic drink. While the HPMC has been selling fruit wines for years, it is now looking to diversify into new products to expand its presence in the alcoholic beverage market.

“Apple cider will hit the market shortly. Sampling and other formalities have been completed and we will begin production soon. Apple schnapps will take a little more time to enter the market,” says Surender Sharma, HPMC Vice-Chairman. A third-party manufacturer is producing apple cider for the HPMC at its Parwanoo processing plant. Sharma says that the cider will have an alcohol content of eight per cent and will be of good quality.

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For the production of apple schnapps, the corporation plans to set up a plant at its Parala processing unit. “Consultations on the proposed unit are underway and we will try to start production as soon as possible,” says Sharma. He adds that he had visited wineries in Uttarakhand that manufacture alcoholic beverages using herbs to explore the possibility of diversifying the HPMC’s alcoholic beverage portfolio.

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Sharma says that the decision to introduce apple cider and schnapps was part of a broader business expansion plan. “Fruit juice remains our core sector but we want to diversify into alcoholic beverages as well. We will market our products aggressively in the domestic market and simultaneously explore export opportunities,” he adds. The corporation had recently rebranded its fruit wine range to strengthen its presence in the alcoholic beverage market. Prakash Thakur, a former HPMC Vice-Chairman, has welcomed the decision saying that manufacturing alcoholic beverages can generate greater value than selling apple juice concentrate, particularly as competition from China puts pressure on prices and makes apple juice concentrate sales increasingly challenging.

Thakur says that the HPMC can explore contract manufacturing and technical collaborations with established distilleries to develop products such as apple brandy, apple eau-de-vie, apple liqueurs and sparkling alcoholic apple beverages, especially if it lacks funds to establish its own distillery or manufacturing facility.

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“The HPMC should hire an experienced international consultant specialising in apple-based alcoholic beverages to achieve desired results in this latest endeavour,” he adds.