HPMC shuts Parala plant after effluent leak into Giri river contaminates water supply

The Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) has temporarily shut its processing plant at Parala following complaints of effluent leakage into the nearby Giri river. The river is a source of water for some water supply schemes catering to Theog and Shimla. An FIR has also been registered at Theog over the alleged leakage.

The issue came to light when residents of the nearby Jais panchayat noticed dark and frothy water in the storage tanks of the Jal Shakti Vibhag, from where water is distributed to households. “When we noticed dark and frothy water in the main storage tank, we immediately contacted the Jal Shakti Vibhag officials. They told us that the water had been contaminated due to the seepage of effluent into the river,” said Bhupender Hetta, pradhan of Jais gram panchayat.

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Meanwhile, HPMC MD DC Rana said the corporation had not released any waste into the river and that it followed proper procedures for waste disposal. “We have an effluent treatment plant on the premises. Once treated, the waste goes into the soak pit. Besides, we have hired an expert agency to ensure the proper disposal of waste,” Rana said. He said HPMC had temporarily suspended operations after the issue came to light. “In case any problem is found in our disposal system, it will be addressed promptly,” he said.

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Jal Shakti Vibhag has lodged a complaint with the police against HPMC over the alleged seepage of effluent and the damage caused to its equipment. “Apart from contaminating the water, the pulp floating in it has damaged the machinery of our water supply schemes,” said Mehboob Sheikh, a Jal Shakti Vibhag official. Sheikh clarified that the contamination was limited to physical parameters such as colour and taste. “No harmful chemicals or bacteria have been found in the tests,” he said.

Theog MLA Kuldeep Rathore, however, said the officials at the processing plant needed to be extremely careful as the issue concerned public health. “A similar incident occurred two years ago. It shouldn’t have happened again,” he said.