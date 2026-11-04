HPMC shuts Parala plant after effluent leakage complaint

The Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) has temporarily shut its processing plant at Parala following complaints of effluent leakage into the Giri river, a key water source for several supply schemes catering to Theog and Shimla. An FIR has also been registered at Theog over the alleged discharge of effluent into the river.

The issue surfaced after residents of Jais panchayat noticed dark and frothy water in the storage tanks of the Jal Shakti Vibhag, from where drinking water is supplied to households. Concerned over the change in water quality, they alerted department officials, who reportedly attributed the contamination to effluent seepage into the river.

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Jais gram panchayat pradhan Bhupender Hetta said residents immediately contacted the Jal Shakti Vibhag after noticing the discoloured and frothy water in the main storage tank. HPMC Managing Director DC Rana, however, denied that the corporation had released waste into the water body. He said the plant had an Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP), after which the treated waste was discharged into a soak pit. The corporation had also engaged an expert agency to ensure proper waste disposal, he added.

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Rana said the plant’s operations had been temporarily suspended after the complaint came to light. He assured that any shortcomings detected in the waste disposal system would be addressed promptly.

Meanwhile, the Jal Shakti Vibhag has lodged a police complaint against HPMC, alleging effluent seepage and damage to its water supply equipment. Department official Mehboob Sheikh said the pulp floating in the water had damaged machinery at the supply schemes.

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He clarified that preliminary tests had detected contamination only in physical parameters, including colour and taste, with no harmful chemicals or bacteria found in the samples.

Theog MLA Kuldeep Rathore said officials at the processing plant needed to exercise utmost caution as the matter directly concerned public health.