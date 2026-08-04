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Home / Himachal Pradesh / HPMC urges apple growers to register on MIS application for procurement

HPMC urges apple growers to register on MIS application for procurement

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:30 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Apple harvesting is in full swing in Himachal, sustaining an estimated Rs 5,000-crore economy that supports over two lakh growing families across the state. TRIBUNE PHOTO: LALIT KUMAR
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The Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) is set to operationalise its apple collection centres (ACCs) in a phased manner across various apple-growing regions of the state.

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The agency has appealed to all eligible apple growers to complete their registration on the MIS application at the earliest to avoid any inconvenience during the procurement season. Registered growers may intimate the quantity of Grade C apple they have through the application, and deliver their produce to the nearest operational ACC.

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To ensure a transparent and efficient procurement process, the government has digitised the MIS procurement system. Registration of farmers through the MIS application has been made mandatory for procurement under the scheme. “The registration process is a one-time, simple and user-friendly exercise,” an HPMC spokesperson said.

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Farmers can register themselves using a laptop, desktop computer or the dedicated mobile application developed specifically for MIS procurement.

After successful registration, farmers will be able to intimate, through the application, the quantity of C-grade apples proposed to be supplied at the nearest ACC.

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“The advance intimation will enable HPMC to make necessary arrangements for smooth procurement at the respective collection centres,” the spokesperson added.

To facilitate registrations, all gram panchayats have been requested to assist farmers in the process. The application is also being integrated with Lokmitra Kendras, where farmers can obtain assistance for registration and other related services.

In the initial phase, ACCs are being opened in selected areas of Rohru, Gumma and Chopal in Shimla district; Chindi and Chachyot in Mandi; and some locations in Kullu and Chamba districts. Simultaneously, Himfed is also activating its centres as per requirement.

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