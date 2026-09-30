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Home / Himachal Pradesh / HPNLU student suicide attempt: Alleges harassment by peers, false ragging FIR

HPNLU student suicide attempt: Alleges harassment by peers, false ragging FIR

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shimla Gauravjeet Singh confirmed the incident and said a case has been registered

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:14 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Sahil Prakash is a third-year BA LLB student. Pic: iStock
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A student of Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU) allegedly attempted suicide by hanging himself and slitting his wrist, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, Sahil Prakash, a third-year BA LLB student, allegedly attempted suicide in his hostel room. Before the incident, he reportedly recorded a video in which he alleged that several of his batchmates had been harassing him and had lodged a false FIR against him in a ragging case.

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In the video, he claimed he had not done anything and that despite repeated pleas, no one, including the university authorities, was listening to him, causing him severe mental distress.

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University authorities and fellow students rushed him to the Community Medical Centre in Dhami for treatment. He was later referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shimla Gauravjeet Singh confirmed the incident and said a case has been registered. Further investigation is underway.

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