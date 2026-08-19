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Home / Himachal Pradesh / HPNLU students encouraged to promote social responsibility during orientation programme

HPNLU students encouraged to promote social responsibility during orientation programme

The programme aimed to introduce newly admitted students to the vision, objectives and activities of the Rotaract Club and to encourage their active participation in community service and leadership initiatives

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 04:42 PM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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Newly admitted students of the Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU) were apprised about Rotaract Club’s mission to promote social responsibility, volunteerism and youth leadership during an orientation programme held on Wednesday.

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The session was organised by the club under the leadership of Prof (Dr) Priti Saxena, Vice-Chancellor, HPNLU. The programme aimed to introduce newly admitted students to the vision, objectives and activities of the Rotaract Club and to encourage their active participation in community service and leadership initiatives.

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The freshers were acquainted with the various activities and outreach programmes undertaken by the club, including initiatives in the areas of community service, environmental sustainability, health awareness and social welfare. During the session, students were informed about the opportunities available through Rotaract for personality development, teamwork, networking and leadership enhancement.

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The event was organised by Dr Hari Chand, Assistant Professor and Club Coordinator and members of the club who also shared their experiences and highlighted the impact of Rotaract activities in fostering a spirit of service and civic engagement among students.

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