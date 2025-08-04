DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / HPNLU welcomes new batches with orientation programme

HPNLU welcomes new batches with orientation programme

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:30 AM Aug 04, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
The Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU), Shimla, held its orientation programme, ‘Deekshaarambh 2025’, to welcome the new batches of BA LLB and BBA LLB (Hons) 2025-30 and LLM 2025-26.

Justice Sandeep Sharma, Judge of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh, presided over the event, while Prof (Dr) VC Vivekanandan, Vice-Chancellor of Hidayatullah National Law University, Raipur, was the chief guest.

In her welcome address, Prof (Dr) Priti Saxena, Vice-Chancellor of HPNLU, extended a warm welcome to the new students and dignitaries. She emphasised that legal education at HPNLU goes beyond academics — it aims to build socially conscious and constitutionally aware professionals. She urged students to “question, collaborate and take action,” stressing the importance of courage and ethical clarity in the legal field.

Prof Saxena also highlighted the university’s rural outreach initiative, where five nearby villages have been adopted to promote legal awareness and community engagement, linking theory with practical societal needs.

Prof Vivekanandan, in his keynote address, spoke about the importance of time management in a law student’s journey. He noted that legal professionals must always be in a state of continuous learning, balancing between “what is” and “what ought to be.” He reflected on the role of law in democracy, saying it must serve people, not power.

In his address, Justice Sandeep Sharma encouraged students to be consistent and respectful in their academic journey. He reminded them that legal education is not just a career path but a responsibility towards society, urging them to use their knowledge to promote justice, equality and service.

