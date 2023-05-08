HPOA to promote sports suitable for hilly terrain

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 7

The annual general meeting (AGM) of the Himachal Pradesh Olympic Association (HPOA) was organised, in which former Cabinet minister Virender Kanwar, who is also the president of the body, along with former minister and senior vice-president Sukh Ram Chaudhary and other dignitaries participated.

The members of the HPOA gave a report of their activities in the previous year and also put out their suggestions for improvement of the sports in the state.

AGM members, during the meeting, discussed that emphasis would be laid on developing sports infrastructure at the ground level, promoting sports which are suited to our hilly terrain, proper coordination with academic institutions and building high altitude international level sports centre to

attract international sports teams/players for training and competition in the state which, in turn, would bolster tourism sector as well.

HPOA executive body suggested sports activities at the panchayat level to involve the youth of the state and channelise their energies in the positive direction, which will wean them away from drugs and other vices.