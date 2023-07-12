HPPSC examination postponed to Aug 20

ANI

Shimla, July 11

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Competitive (preliminary) Examination has been postponed to August 20, owing to incessant rainfall in the state which has damaged several roads.

Earlier the examination was scheduled on July 23. In view of bad weather and widespread damage to the roads caused by unprecedented rain, the Commission has decided to reschedule the said examination, the official statement from the HPPSC Secretary read.

The rains have wreaked havoc in the state triggering landslides, causing power disruption, blocking roads, and damaging bridges. Nature's fury in the state has claimed 20 lives over the past 48 hours.

