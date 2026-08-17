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Home / Himachal Pradesh / HP’s 7.19% share case in decisive phase in SC: Dy CM Mukesh Agnihotri

HP’s 7.19% share case in decisive phase in SC: Dy CM Mukesh Agnihotri

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Tribune News Service
Chamba, Updated At : 01:57 AM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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Mukesh Agnihotri, Deputy Chief Minister
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Himachal Pradesh’s legal battle for its 7.19 per cent share under the Punjab Reorganisation Act has reached a decisive stage in the Supreme Court, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said here on Saturday, expressing confidence that the state would get its rightful share.

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Agnihotri was speaking after unfurling the national flag and taking the salute of the march past at the historic Chaugan during the 80th Independence Day celebrations. He said the state government was pursuing Himachal’s rights with full determination and hoped that the apex court would deliver a verdict in the state’s favour.

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The Deputy Chief Minister announced 15 new electric and 10 diesel buses for Chamba. He said a charging station was being established in the district for operating electric buses. The government, he added, planned to induct 1,000 electric buses into the HRTC fleet to modernise public transport and make it more environment-friendly.

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