HPSDMA trains Sanjauli school students in disaster preparedness

Students of Government Senior Secondary School, Sanjauli, Shimla, received hands-on training in disaster preparedness and emergency response during a one-day School Safety and Preparedness Programme organised by the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) here today.

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The programme was organised as part of the ongoing School Safety and Preparedness Programme being implemented by the Authority under the guidance of Dr Pushpendra Rana, Director-cum-Special Secretary (Revenue and Disaster Management). A total of 335 participants, including 300 students, 25 teachers and 10 non-teaching staff, took part in the programme.

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The training was conducted by the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), led by Platoon Commander Sanjeev and his team, and coordinated by Dr Krishan Chand, Training and Capacity Building Specialist, HPSDMA.

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The programme focused on strengthening the disaster preparedness and emergency response capabilities of students and school staff. During the programme, participants were apprised of disaster awareness, the Drop-Cover-Hold technique during earthquakes, first aid, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), emergency carrying and evacuation techniques, and early warning applications and tools.

The SDRF team also conducted practical demonstrations and hands-on exercises, enabling the participants to understand and practise essential emergency response techniques. The sessions helped students and staff gain practical knowledge of safety measures and build confidence in responding to emergencies and disasters.