HPSEB pensioners allege financial irregularities

Hamirpur, December 17

Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited Pensioners’ Association members have alleged mismanagement in the power utility, leading to financial irregularities.

AS Gupta, association chief, said, “Consumers owe more than Rs 600 crore to the power utility.” He said the HPSEBL management was deliberately delaying the payment of arrears, salaries and pension to employees.