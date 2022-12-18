HPSEB pensioners allege financial irregularities

Hamirpur, December 17
Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited Pensioners’ Association members have alleged mismanagement in the power utility, leading to financial irregularities.
AS Gupta, association chief, said, “Consumers owe more than Rs 600 crore to the power utility.” He said the HPSEBL management was deliberately delaying the payment of arrears, salaries and pension to employees.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Government has shown red card to many obstacles thwarting development of North East region: PM Modi
He also inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation stone...
Jaipur man kills aunt, chops body into 10 pieces; used suitcase, bucket to dump body parts
In CCTV footage, accused was seen dragging a heavy suitcase ...
Argentina vs France: Stage set for clash of titans in FIFA World Cup final
History beckons Argentine superstar Lionel Messi and France’...
Why is BJP-led Centre allowing imports from China when it is attacking India: Kejriwal
Also hit out at the Central government over rising inflation...
Coming up in Hawaii with Indian help, world’s largest ‘eye on the universe’
The 30-metre telescope will be the most gigantic scope ever ...