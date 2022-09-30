HPSEBL operation circle office opened at Nurpur

Nurpur, September 29
Forest Minister and local MLA Rakesh Pathania inaugurated a new electrical operation circle office of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) here today.
He said the office would benefit electricity consumers in all four Assembly segments of the lower Kangra district – Nurpur, Jawali, Fatehpur and Indora.
“The government is installing a 33/11 kV power substation worth Rs 7 crore at Bhadwar near here. It will eliminate low voltage problem of as many as 15 gram panchayats,” he said. The HPSEBL had issued a notification on July 12, after the Cabinet’s approval, regarding the creation of 16 new posts, including a superintending engineer, a senior executive engineer and an assistant engineer.
Earlier, the lower Kangra area was being administered from the electrical operation circle office at Dalhousie. An order has been issued to transfer the existing assets of these divisional offices here. The Dalhousie office has been left with administrative control of electrical divisions of Dalhousie, Chamba and Killar.
