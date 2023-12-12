HPSEBL orders 85,000 meters to meet demand

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 11

The wait of over 1 lakh electricity consumers for meters is likely to be over shortly. Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) has placed the order for 85,000 meters and these are likely to be delivered within the next two months. “The demand for new connections and for replacing dead-stop meters had reached 1.20 lakhs meters. In view of the growing demand, the board has placed the order for 85,000 meters,” said Manoj Upreti, Director (Operations), HPSEBL.

The shortage occurred as the board has not purchased new meters for a while now. The board had deferred buying new meters as the process to get approval for replacing electric meters with smart meters under the Centre’s Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme is underway. As the decision over installing smart meters hasn’t come yet, the board decided to purchase electronic meters to meet the growing demand.

As per the Director, these meters will cost around Rs 700 to Rs 800. In comparison, smart meters are likely to cost much more. The high cost involved in the installation of smart meters is one of the reasons why the HPSEBL Employee Union is against smart metering. The other argument that the union puts forth against smart metering is the fact that around 12 lakh consumers fall under the government’s 125-unit free scheme, and hence they don’t pay any bill.

#Shimla