HPSEBL staff to continue protest

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 7

Employees and the engineers of Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) have announced that they would continue their protest despite the disbursal of their delayed salaries and pensions.

“The delay in the salaries and pension is merely a symptom of the financial distress that the board is in. We want the government and the management to address the core issues which are causing financial problems. Until the government calls us for a meeting, we will continue our protest,” said HL Verma, co-convener of the HPSEBL Joint Front. The protesters claim that for the salaries were delayed for the first time in 52 years.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla