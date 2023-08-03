HPSEBL staff to hold protest against Subhag's appointment

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 2

The Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Employees Union has opposed the appointment of Ram Subhag Singh as Adviser to the Chief Minister after his retirement on August 31.

Urging Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to reconsider the decision, the union has decided to hold a symbolic protest on August 10 against the appointment, unbundling of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) and non-implementation Old Pension Scheme in the electricity board.

HPSEBL union president Kameshwar Dutt Sharma alleged that Singh had been made the Adviser to facilitate the unbundling of the electricity board. “The generation and transmission services are being taken away from the board. It will affect the consumers and the employees eventually,” he said.

