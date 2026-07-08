DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / HPSEBL ties up with 7 banks for corporate salary package

HPSEBL ties up with 7 banks for corporate salary package

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:56 AM Jul 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. FILE
Advertisement

The Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) has signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with seven banks to implement a comprehensive corporate salary package offering enhanced banking facilities, complimentary insurance cover and a host of value-added financial benefits to its employees and pensioners.

Advertisement

The initiative will benefit nearly 43,000 HPSEBL employees and pensioners.

Advertisement

Under the scheme, eligible beneficiaries will receive complimentary Personal Accident Insurance covering accidental death, permanent total disability and permanent partial disability, besides Term Life Insurance and other benefits available under the respective salary account packages. Depending on the bank and the applicable salary slab, the insurance cover will range from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 1.50 crore.

Advertisement

HPSEBL Chairman Prabodh Saxena said the initiative reflects the Board’s commitment to the welfare and financial security of its employees and pensioners. He said employees in the power sector perform duties under challenging and risk-prone conditions, making comprehensive financial protection an essential component of employee welfare.

Director (Finance) Shrawan Manta said the scheme would not entail any direct financial liability on HPSEBL as all benefits would be provided by the empanelled banks under their corporate salary packages. HL Verma, representing the Joint Action Committee of HPSEBL employees, said the welfare measure would provide long-term financial security and strengthen social protection for the HPSEBL fraternity.

Advertisement

The seven empanelled banks are Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank Ltd and The Kangra Central Cooperative Bank Ltd. — TNS

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts