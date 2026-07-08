HPSEBL ties up with 7 banks for corporate salary package

The Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) has signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with seven banks to implement a comprehensive corporate salary package offering enhanced banking facilities, complimentary insurance cover and a host of value-added financial benefits to its employees and pensioners.

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The initiative will benefit nearly 43,000 HPSEBL employees and pensioners.

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Under the scheme, eligible beneficiaries will receive complimentary Personal Accident Insurance covering accidental death, permanent total disability and permanent partial disability, besides Term Life Insurance and other benefits available under the respective salary account packages. Depending on the bank and the applicable salary slab, the insurance cover will range from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 1.50 crore.

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HPSEBL Chairman Prabodh Saxena said the initiative reflects the Board’s commitment to the welfare and financial security of its employees and pensioners. He said employees in the power sector perform duties under challenging and risk-prone conditions, making comprehensive financial protection an essential component of employee welfare.

Director (Finance) Shrawan Manta said the scheme would not entail any direct financial liability on HPSEBL as all benefits would be provided by the empanelled banks under their corporate salary packages. HL Verma, representing the Joint Action Committee of HPSEBL employees, said the welfare measure would provide long-term financial security and strengthen social protection for the HPSEBL fraternity.

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The seven empanelled banks are Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank Ltd and The Kangra Central Cooperative Bank Ltd. — TNS