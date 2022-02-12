HPSEBL to launch mobile application

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 11

Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) will launch a mobile phone app to help its consumers make the best use of smart meters. Through this app, the consumers can monitor their electricity consumption in real time on daily, weekly, monthly basis. They can also see their electricity bill and old payment record.

“Further, they can also pay their bill through the app and check power quality like voltage, frequency, etc,” said a HPSEBL spokesperson.

A total of 1.18 lakh smart meters will be installed in Shimla out of which 35,000 have been installed. Similarly, a total of 33,000 meters will be installed in Dharamsala. “So far, 58,000 smart meters have been installed in these two cities so far,” the spokesperson said.

The board is planning to replace all meters in the state with smart meters in a phased manner under the distribution sector reform scheme (DSRS). “All smart meters will be connected to this app in a phased manner. As a result, all the facilities available through smart meters will be available to all the consumers,” he said. —