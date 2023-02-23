HPSSC building sealed, staff not allowed entry

hamirpur, February 22
The state government sealed the building of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) here today. Employees were not allowed to enter the commission’s building and a police team kept vigil on its premises.
The district administration had locked the main gates of the HPSSC yesterday after the government dissolved the commission.
Meanwhile, a police team headed by G Shivakumar, DIG and head of the special investigating team (SIT), visited the HPSSC and reviewed security arrangements there.
The DIG said that the government had dissolved the commission, so it was necessary to keep all official records safe and secure. He added that the district administration had been requested to make tight security arrangements on the commission premises.
Jitender Sanjta, Additional Deputy Commissioner, said that arrangements had been made to secure the building and records of the HPSSC. He added that employees were not allowed to enter the building and the government was thinking about their future assignments.
