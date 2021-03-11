HP Staff Selection Commission chief retires after 8 yrs of service

Hamirpur, May 26
Brig Satish Kumar Sharma (retd) retired after completing service of about eight years as the chairman and member of the HP Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) here today.
Jitendra Kanwar, secretary of HPSSC, said the tenure of Sharma as the chairman would be known for transparency in the working. He said the HPSSC had received recommendations of about 15,000 candidates from various departments, boards and corporations.
Satish Sharma was appointed member of the commission in 2014 and was nominated to the post of chairman in 2018.
